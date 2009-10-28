Undressed for Oct. 28

By Kat Giantis

Gwen Worlds Collide: Hey, celebrities really are just like us. They, too, have to deal with the hassles and indignities that accompany air travel. But where most of us surrender to the process by turning up at the security checkpoint in built-for-comfort clothes and easy-off shoes, Gwen Stefani defies slovenly convention by interpreting FAA as meaning Funky Airport Attire. The pop queen-cum-designer doesn't see the point in slouching around the terminal in sweatpants when George Washington's pantaloons are an option, or styling a boring opaque shirt when sheer black nylon makes her red bra pop and reduces the chance of an awkward pat-down, because, after all, a see-through top shows she has nothing to hide, not even her modesty.

