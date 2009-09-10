Undressed for Sept. 10

By Kat Giantis

Filled to the Rim With Prim: Nicole Kidman has never struck us as particularly straitlaced, and yet here she is at the U.S. Open, sheathed in a silk floral dress topped with a Peter Pan collar, the favorite neckline style of everyone from the eternally virginal Doris Day to the buttoned-up secretary-turned-copywriter Peggy Olson from "Mad Men." It's unclear why the actress felt that watching a tennis ball fly back and forth over a net necessitated sporting a frock seemingly stitched together by nuns using vintage tea cozies, but twee is not something a twice-married, 42-year-old Oscar-winning mom can pull off, even one with a catwalk-ready figure. Kidman, who has wisely returned to her flattering, red-headed roots, completes her oh-so-proper attire with a cardigan presumably made from the most wholesome fibers shed from the respective squeaky-clean sweaters of Mr. Rogers and Donna Reed.