Grammy Fashion Lessons

By Dana Flax

Though many claim to tune in to the Grammys for various awards and performances, the real draw is the wackahoody things musicians put on their bodies in place of clothing. Click through to see what we've gleaned from the most amazing wardrobe zingers the Grammys have offered.

The Modest Trollop May Enjoy One-Legged Pants

Though Christina Aguilera and Mya went all out at the 2002 Grammys, a shy Pink chose to seal up one of her legs. She's a "Lady," after all.