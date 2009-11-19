Heidi Klum Looks Back at Her VS Fashion Shows
Victoria's Secret vet Heidi Klum recently sat down with Modelinia and chatted about her favorite moments from her long tenure as angel of the runway. Click through to see what she had to say.
"This was my first Victoria's Secret show ever. I am trying to be cool and fit in with the other girls!" 1997
ON MODELINIA: Check out all things Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret vet Heidi Klum recently sat down with Modelinia and chatted about her favorite moments from her long tenure as angel of the runway. Click through to see what she had to say.
"This was my first Victoria's Secret show ever. I am trying to be cool and fit in with the other girls!" 1997
ON MODELINIA: Check out all things Victoria's Secret