Style Profile: Emily Blunt

By Dana Flax

Those Brits sure know a thing or two about dressing up fancy-style, no bollocks there. In honor of her latest Golden Globe nomination (and film where she plays the Brittiest Brit of all, "The Young Victoria"), we take a look back at the luvvly Emily Blunt's most smashing red carpet looks.

We bow to Emily's acting chops -- and winning choice in accessories -- at the "Victoria" premiere in Los Angeles.