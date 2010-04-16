Style Profile: Eva Longoria

By Melissa Hunter

Ever since the diminutive Latin firecracker moved to Wisteria Lane, Eva Longoria has been a household name and a fashion icon -- particularly for those housewives who shop the petites section. So let's take a look at what has made this Latin lady one of Hollywood's primary fashion fixtures.

Eva wore this dramatic gown last year at Cannes in waves of layered swirling patterns. Careful not to stare too long or you may risk seasickness.