Style Profile: January Jones

By Melissa Hunter

With our apologies to the current month, "January" has shifted its meaning from the first 31 days of the year to the smoldering blond bombshell that is Ms. January Jones. Playing everyone's favorite '60s Barbie doll, her "Mad Men" character Betty Draper has brought back '60s style in a big way. So in real life, the girl's got a lot to live up to.

The showstopping mint-green gown she wore to the Emmys made everything else on that red carpet completely irrelevant. The soft, flowing skirt perfectly juxtaposed the angular corset. And yet the angles didn't take away from her dangerous curves. Go fig.