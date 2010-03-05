Style Profile: Penelope Cruz

By Dana Flax

With one Academy Award under her belt, we're hoping that Penelope Cruz is a little less concerned about winning an Oscar -- and much more concerned with winning best dressed at this weekend's fete. We've compiled the "Nine" star's best red -arpet looks of all time in the following gallery; take a minute to brush up on her world-class style before Sunday's red carpet.

At the "Nine" premiere in London, Penelope stuns in a feathery look appropriate for celebrating a film about a gaggle of fiercely feminine women.