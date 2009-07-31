Week in Photos for July 31
By Dana Flax
We'd say this picture of Drew Barrymore in matching pink accessories on the set is really sweet, but that creepy arm in the back is totally distracting us. It's almost like it's saying, "It's OK, Drew, just go inside that dark trailer and take off your clothes."
By Dana Flax
We'd say this picture of Drew Barrymore in matching pink accessories on the set is really sweet, but that creepy arm in the back is totally distracting us. It's almost like it's saying, "It's OK, Drew, just go inside that dark trailer and take off your clothes."