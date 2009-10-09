Week in Photos

Week in Photos for Oct. 9

THIBAULT CAMUS / Invision/AP 1 / 28

By Dana Flax

Katy Perry and Russell Brand's relationship debut at the John Galliano show during Paris Fashion Week would be way more romantic without the shoulder rubbing of Mr. Third Wheel over there. (Also if they didn't look like they were about to perform "Beauty and the Beast on Ice.")

Up NextDocumentary Date?
THIBAULT CAMUS / Invision/AP 1 / 28

By Dana Flax

Katy Perry and Russell Brand's relationship debut at the John Galliano show during Paris Fashion Week would be way more romantic without the shoulder rubbing of Mr. Third Wheel over there. (Also if they didn't look like they were about to perform "Beauty and the Beast on Ice.")

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries