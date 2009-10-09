Week in Photos for Oct. 9
By Dana Flax
Katy Perry and Russell Brand's relationship debut at the John Galliano show during Paris Fashion Week would be way more romantic without the shoulder rubbing of Mr. Third Wheel over there. (Also if they didn't look like they were about to perform "Beauty and the Beast on Ice.")
