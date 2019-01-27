2019 SAG Awards: The best pics from inside and backstage

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best moments from inside and backstage during the 2019 SAG Awards. Let's start with this cute pic of our favorite Hollywood power couple! John Krasinski embraced Emily Blunt, winner of the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "A Quiet Place," at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2019. Keep reading to see more of the best photos ...

