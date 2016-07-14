2016 Emmy nominees react to the nomination announcements

The 2016 Emmy nominations are finally in! The announcements were revealed live by Anthony Anderson and Lauren Graham from the Saban Media Center in Los Angeles, California, on July 14, 2016. TV's biggest night isn't until Sept. 18, but find out what the new nominees had to say about their nods, starting with Idris Elba. "I am floored that I've been nominated," the "Luther" star said of his Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie. "But I am even more excited that Luther has been nominated as well," he said. "The success of Luther is so much due to the fans, and I hope they are as proud of this nomination as we are. OH BOY! What a category!" Keep reading for more reactions.