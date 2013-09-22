By Gena Oppenheim

Finding the perfect outfit for an awards show can be hard enough for one person, but imagine how much more difficult it can be to coordinate as a couple! Still, some twosomes just seem to be naturals at bringing the heat to the red carpet. Wonderwall chose a few of the best-dressed duos at the 2013 Emmy Awards, who nailed their ensembles and looked hotter than ever.

RELATED: Insured celeb body parts

On television, Claire Danes plays a distressed CIA agent who could care less about her looks, but on the red carpet she knows how to bring the glamour. The nominated "Homeland" lead actress wowed in an elegant and sexy Armani Prive nude-colored gown, which was complimented by her equally hot hubby, Hugh Dancy.

Keep clicking to see more pics of smoking hot couples at the 2013 Emmy Awards …