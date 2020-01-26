What's buzzing at the 2020 Grammys

The Grammys are typically full of fanfare, laughs and incredible performances, but things had a very different feeling in the lead-up to the 2020 show. The tragic and shocking death of retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash just hours earlier was palpable at and around the scene of the music awards show, the Staples Center -- which was often thought of as "Kobe's House." Before the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards began, hundreds of fans gathered outside the downtown L.A. venue to honor the NBA legend and E! News star Ryan Seacrest kicked off the network's annual red carpet coverage explaining, "We're starting the show on a very somber note..." But with respect to the "Mamba," the show must go on... and it went on with incredible collaborations and lots of winning -- something #24/#8 would appreciate. Lizzo -- the most nominated artist this year (with eight) -- opened the show with a powerful performance, but before she sang a note declared, "Tonight is for Kobe," eliciting cheers from the audience. What else did the Grammys bring? What outrageous and memorable things happened? Who dominated the red carpet? What was Twitter saying? Keep reading to find out what had everyone buzzing at the 2020 Grammys...

