Buzziest Grammy-night performances

The stars bring their A-game to the Grammys stage every year, but some performances are more memorable than others. As we get ready to celebrate music's biggest night on Feb. 15, 2016, Wonderwall.com is revisiting the most buzzed-about Grammy Awards performances in recent years. Take Jay Z and Beyonce's sexy duet at the 2014 show, for example. Music's royal couple steamed up our TV sets while performing "Drunk In Love" to open the telecast. Not only was the hot performance seared into our minds, but it also stirred up controversy with some parents who found Bey and Jay's act to be inappropriate for such an early hour. Keep reading for more Grammys performances that still have people talking years later.

