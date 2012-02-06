Grammy Fashion: Hit or Miss?

By Rebecca Silverstein

While the Oscars and Emmys have super-strict dress codes, the Grammy Awards give celebs a bit more leeway with wardrobe choices. And while that allows for much more fun and vibrant fashion, it also opens up the red carpet for bigger, crazier style misses. Keep clicking to vote on Grammy looks of years passed.

Jennifer Lopez dared to bare in this unforgettable green jungle-print Versace sheer silk chiffon gown in 2000. Do you think the dress was worth its $15,000 price tag?