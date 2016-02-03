LL Cool J: 10 reasons we love the Grammys host

Rapper, actor, writer, five-time Grammy host, community leader, family man. Is there anything that LL Cool J can't do? The best part about the 48-year-old jack of all trades is that he does everything with a smile on his face, flashing those infamous dimples! In honor of his fifth stint hosting the Grammys, which air on Feb. 15, 2016, let's take a look at some of the reasons we just can't get enough of LL Cool J.

RELATED: See your favorite celebs out and about