Inside Pics

2019 Academy Awards: See all the best photos from inside and backstage

Kevin Winter / Getty Images 1 / 47

Wonderwall.com is taking a behind-the-scenes look at everything that happened during the 2019 Academy Awards. Let's start with this cute pic of Samuel L. Jackson and Glenn Close posing for a selfie. Keep reading to see more of the award show's best moments...

Up NextWhat's buzzing
Kevin Winter / Getty Images 1 / 47

Wonderwall.com is taking a behind-the-scenes look at everything that happened during the 2019 Academy Awards. Let's start with this cute pic of Samuel L. Jackson and Glenn Close posing for a selfie. Keep reading to see more of the award show's best moments...

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries