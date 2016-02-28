Oscars 2016's hottest couples

Winning an Oscar is a pretty impressive accomplishment. Then again, so is walking the red carpet with some sexy arm candy. While you ponder which you'd rather, take a look at some of the hottest couples to grace this year's Academy Awards. Up first, we've got Matt Damon and wife Luciana's classic Hollywood look. See which other Hollywood twosomes gave us major #couplegoals.

RELATED: See all the stars at the 2016 Academy Awards