2015 CMA Awards fashion hits and misses

Country music's hottest stars got all gussied up for the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 4, 2015. But we couldn't tip our cowboy hats off to everyone's style. Join Wonderwall.com as we sift through the night's fashion hits and misses, starting with Miranda Lambert. She kept it simple in a long, black Versace gown with an asymmetrical cutout neckline, but added some edge with colorful pink hair and cool jewelry. Click on for a closer look ...

