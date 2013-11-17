Angelina Jolie Stuns on Governors Awards Red Carpet with Brad Pitt and Maddox

UsWeekly

She may be considered unflappable, but Angelina Jolie was on the verge of tears on Nov. 16 at the 5th Annual Governors Ball in Hollywood. The 38-year-old mother of six accepted the Humanitarian Award after walking the red carpet with husband Brad Pitt and son Maddox Jolie-Pitt. The seasoned actress wore a short-sleeve black Atelier Versace gown with a Swarovski-embellished skirt.

When she took to the stage, Jolie opened up and gave a touching speech, prefacing it by addressing her son.

"Mad, I’m not gonna cry. I promise, and I won't embarrass you," she said. "You and your brothers and your sisters are my happiness. And there is never a greater honor in this world than being your mom."

She went on to talk about her transformation from actress to humanitarian saying, "I came into this business young and worried about my own experiences, my own pain. And it was only when I began to travel and look at life beyond my home that I understood my responsibility to others. And I’ve met survivors of war and famine, rape. I’ve learned what life is like for most people in this world. And how fortunate I was to have food to eat and a roof over my head, a safe place to live and the joy of having my family safe and healthy. And I have realized how sheltered I have been. And I was determined, never to be that way again."

Pitt and Jolie were affectionate throughout the night, sharing a kiss before going into the awards and staying close to their 12-year-old son, the eldest of their six children, who looked incredibly grown up in his tuxedo.

