Stars attend the 2016 BAFTA Britannia Awards
The stars aligned at the BAFTA Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 28, 2016. Check out the best photos from the A-list affair, where honoree Jodie Foster caught up with Jennifer Lawrence. Now keep reading for more!
The stars aligned at the BAFTA Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 28, 2016. Check out the best photos from the A-list affair, where honoree Jodie Foster caught up with Jennifer Lawrence. Now keep reading for more!