Party Pics

Stars attend the 2016 BAFTA Britannia Awards

Getty Images North America 1 / 26

The stars aligned at the BAFTA Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 28, 2016. Check out the best photos from the A-list affair, where honoree Jodie Foster caught up with Jennifer Lawrence. Now keep reading for more!

RELATED: The best and worst celeb style of October 2016

Up NextOscars Red Carpet
Getty Images North America 1 / 26

The stars aligned at the BAFTA Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 28, 2016. Check out the best photos from the A-list affair, where honoree Jodie Foster caught up with Jennifer Lawrence. Now keep reading for more!

RELATED: The best and worst celeb style of October 2016

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries