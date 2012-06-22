Red Carpet

Exclusive Photos: Inside the Samsung Galaxy S III Party!

Getty Images North America 1 / 9

By Heather Newgen

Check out exclusive photos inside the Samsung Galaxy S III launch party -- with a performance by Alabama Shakes -- held at a private residence in Los Angeles on June 21, 2012.

Celebrities at the event surrounded Anna Faris, congratulating her on the baby on the way. Ashlee Simpson, Aaron Paul and Dave and Odette Annable gushed over her little baby bump.

Up NextiHeart Radio
Getty Images North America 1 / 9

By Heather Newgen

Check out exclusive photos inside the Samsung Galaxy S III launch party -- with a performance by Alabama Shakes -- held at a private residence in Los Angeles on June 21, 2012.

Celebrities at the event surrounded Anna Faris, congratulating her on the baby on the way. Ashlee Simpson, Aaron Paul and Dave and Odette Annable gushed over her little baby bump.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries