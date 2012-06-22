Exclusive Photos: Inside the Samsung Galaxy S III Party!
By Heather Newgen
Check out exclusive photos inside the Samsung Galaxy S III launch party -- with a performance by Alabama Shakes -- held at a private residence in Los Angeles on June 21, 2012.
Celebrities at the event surrounded Anna Faris, congratulating her on the baby on the way. Ashlee Simpson, Aaron Paul and Dave and Odette Annable gushed over her little baby bump.
By Heather Newgen
Check out exclusive photos inside the Samsung Galaxy S III launch party -- with a performance by Alabama Shakes -- held at a private residence in Los Angeles on June 21, 2012.
Celebrities at the event surrounded Anna Faris, congratulating her on the baby on the way. Ashlee Simpson, Aaron Paul and Dave and Odette Annable gushed over her little baby bump.