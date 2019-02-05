Fashion hits and misses from 2019 Awards Show Season

Award season is in full swing and it's time to check out the best and worst fashion so far! First up, Emma Stone's pale pink Louis Vuitton Golden Globes gown! This confection was a work of art -- literally! The stunning Atelier design took 30 embroiderers over 800 hours to craft, thanks to the intricate twisted glass tubes that were used to create the gown's scale pattern. That hard work paid off big-time, resulting in one of Emma's most elegant red carpet looks to date. Unfortunately her next Louis look didn't fare as well. Keep reading to see that and more of the hits and misses of award season 2019!

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Golden Globes