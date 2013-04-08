Fashion Hits and Misses at the 2013 ACM Awards

Taylor Swift gold dolce & gabbana dress 2013 ACM awards

By Stacie Anthony

Country music's hottest stars stepped out in style at the 2013 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. But were their looks sinfully delicious or big ol' flops? Click through to cast your vote …

While Taylor Swift rarely disappoints on the red carpet, the gold embellished Dolce & Gabbana dress that she chose for the night was a bit predictable. Lately, it seems that the crooner has been opting for neutral floor-length ensembles -- a snooze-worthy look. We're crossing our fingers that Taylor spices it up the next time we see her on the red carpet.