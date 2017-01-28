Stars attend the Harper's Bazaar celebration of the 150 Most Fashionable Women
The stars aligned at the Harper's Bazaar celebration of the 150 Most Fashionable Women in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2017. Wonderwall.com rounded up the best photos of the A-list affair, which was presented by TUMI in partnership with American Express, La Perla and Hearts On Fire. Take a look back at the best shots, starting with this one of Alessandra Ambrosio and Kendall Jenner sharing a major model moment. Now keep reading for more!
