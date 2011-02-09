'Justin Bieber: Never Say Never' Premiere

By Rebecca Silverstein

Last night, Wonderwall learned the true meaning of Bieber Fever at the star-studded Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never." Keep clicking for pics from the purple carpet, plus quips from the many stars who attended, including the Biebs himself.

If you're looking for a cure for Bieber Fever, we're sad to say you're out of luck. "There's no cure," Justin Bieber told us last night. He is, however, a bit more optimistic about what his fans want in life. "'Never Say Never' means just never give up on your dreams," he says. "Everything is in your power, and you gotta work hard, and anything's possible."