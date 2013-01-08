Trends of Golden Globes Past

By Rebecca Silverstein

Half of the fun of the Golden Globes is seeing who's wearing what. But what's more interesting than celebs' individual looks are the broader trends that emerge on the red carpet. Whether it's a particular dress style or a specific hairdo, each year a unique overall look emerges. Can't wait until this year's Globes on Jan. 13? Take a look back at which fashion and beauty trends rocked the red carpet in years past.

2012: Get Your Headband in the Game

Although they each wore different dress styles, Charlize Theron, Michelle Williams and Busy Phillipps had one thing in common at the 2012 Globes: their glam headbands. Charlize and Michelle went vintage, with Charlize rocking a Cartier headband decked in diamonds and Michelle opting for a Fred Leighton piece that featured a geometric diamond buckle and diamond flowers. Meanwhile, Busy sported a simple double-strand silver headband atop her beehive 'do.

