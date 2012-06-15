10 Celebrity Teen Brides

By The Daily Beast

Nineteen-year-old Miley Cyrus recently announced her engagement to "Hunger Games" star Liam Hemsworth. But she's not the only star to marry young -- from Olivia Wilde to Kim Kardashian, Hollywood's teenage "I dos."

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

In addition to Hannah Montana, we can soon give Miley Cyrus a new alter ego: Mrs. Liam Hemsworth. The 19-year-old Cyrus revealed to People that Hemsworth, a 22-year-old star of "The Hunger Games," proposed to her on May 31 with a 3.5-carat engagement ring from Neil Lane. "Thank you for all the love today," she tweeted after the announcement. "I'm happy to share this news with you all. I feel like all my dreams are coming true." No word on a date for her wedding party in the U.S.A.