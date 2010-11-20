2010 American Music Awards Preview

MSN Music

Pop, rock, rap and country royalty vie for a fresh set of statuettes on Sunday, Nov. 21, when the American Music Awards hand out honors during the annual ABC network bash, lighting up L.A.'s Staples Center. With a talent lineup easier to sum up by who's NOT confirmed (we're looking at YOU, Lord Kanye and Lady Gaga), the AMAs will once more amp up the live performances, thanks to a shorter set of categories and purely commercial logic to who grabs the goodies.

Airing at 8 pm on both coasts and 7 pm CT, the show has been an ABC franchise since inception, originally created in 1973 by Dick Clark to fill a programming slot left when the Grammy Awards jumped networks to CBS. Instead of peer review, popularity (filtered through a calculus of radio, sales and fan buzz) has guided the final tallies, with the lineup sharply focused on what's hot in mainstream music.

Exec producer Larry Klein, a veteran musician and producer, promises surprises designed to foil channel-hopping. Look for A-list collaborations to spice up the mix, and a fan-driven vote from T-Mobile to crown a "Breakthrough" new artist. Here are the performers already confirmed, as well as the emerging stars vying for "Breakthrough" props.

RIHANNA

Red-hot and redheaded Rihanna will open the show, teeing up her just-dropped "Loud" album. Spectacle seems a safe bet.