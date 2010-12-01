2011 Grammy Nominees
By Drew Mackie
The 2011 Grammy nominations were announced, and one of the widest variety of recording artists ever scored chances at Grammy greatness. Have a click through to see how the stars reacted to the good news.
"Ok kinda shellshock. Well not kinda...totally shellshock. Don't even remember what I said. ... this is crazy...im from Stratford!! #NEVERSAYNEVER ... win or lose...this is #CRAZY!! the GRAMMYS!!! #HOLYCRAP!!! WOOOHOOO...ok ok... need to sleep. ARE U KIDDING ME!! #HOLYCRAP!!" -- Justin Bieber, high on excitement on his Best New Artist nom and acknowledging how surprised he was.
RELATED: Check out MSN Music to read more about who got nominated
By Drew Mackie
The 2011 Grammy nominations were announced, and one of the widest variety of recording artists ever scored chances at Grammy greatness. Have a click through to see how the stars reacted to the good news.
"Ok kinda shellshock. Well not kinda...totally shellshock. Don't even remember what I said. ... this is crazy...im from Stratford!! #NEVERSAYNEVER ... win or lose...this is #CRAZY!! the GRAMMYS!!! #HOLYCRAP!!! WOOOHOOO...ok ok... need to sleep. ARE U KIDDING ME!! #HOLYCRAP!!" -- Justin Bieber, high on excitement on his Best New Artist nom and acknowledging how surprised he was.
RELATED: Check out MSN Music to read more about who got nominated