Year in Review: Best Viral Video Stars of 2011

Sophia Grace Brownlee

By Rebecca Silverstein

Who needs a TV when you have a computer? Viral videos provide just as much (and sometimes more) entertainment as what's being shown in primetime. The year 2011 offered up several great LOL-worthy videos on the Web; some featured celebs, while others star regular people who got 15 minutes of fame (and possibly some cash) for their online success. Click through to see our favorite viral video stars of 2011.

Sophia Grace Brownlee singing "Super Bass"

With her 5-year-old "hype girl" cousin Rosie Grace McClelland by her side, this 8-year-old British tyke raps and sings her way through Nicki Minaj's chart-topping song -- with age-appropriate lyrics, of course. Not only did the video score the girls nearly 24 million views on YouTube in two months, but also, they went on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to meet Nicki Minaj, attended the American Music Awards and have reportedly been offered deals with Disney and Nickelodeon.