2011 Oscar Nom Reactions

By Drew Mackie

The nominations are in, and the 2011 Oscar season is on, with a few surprises and some very tight races. Have a look at how the stars reacted to the news that they have a chance at an Academy Award.

"I am so honored and grateful to the Academy for this recognition. It is a wonderful culmination of the 10-year journey with Darren to make this film. Making 'Black Swan' is already the most meaningful experience of my career, and the passion shown for the film has completed the process of communication between artists and audience. I am so thankful for the support we have received, and I share this honor with the entire cast and crew of the film, especially Darren Aronofsky." -- Natalie Portman, whose lead role in "Black Swan" got her a Best Actress nod. The film was also nominated for Best Picture. (ET Canada via Twitter)