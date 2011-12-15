2012 Golden Globe Nomination Reactions

By Molly McGonigle and Rebecca Silverstein

Award season has officially started! The 2012 Golden Globe nominations were announced Thursday morning, and the list of celebs up for awards is spectacular. (Read more about the nominees here.) Keep clicking to see what Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio and more stars had to say about their nominations.

"I am grateful that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is honoring our film. This was a true collaboration, and I am forever indebted to our cast and crew, who experienced their own personal tragedies in the Bosnian War and gave me an authentic perspective into the conflict. This nomination is a tribute to the collective talent and passion of this extraordinary cast." --Angelina Jolie, on her directorial debut, "In the Land of Blood and Honey," being nominated for Best Foreign Language Film