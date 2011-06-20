Stars in Spandex: 25 Fitness Icons

By Rebecca Silverstein

In an industry where looking good is paramount, it's no wonder that the people who can get you in shape become celebrities too. From Richard Simmons to Suzanne Somers, check out the exercise icons who've taught us to shake our booties and given us abs of steel.

25. Christie Brinkley

Claim to Fame: Christie has long been the female face of Total Gym home fitness equipment. But she's not just a pretty face in the workout world. The supermodel also wrote and illustrated Christie Brinkley's Outdoor Beauty and Fitness Book, which topped the New York Times best-seller list in 1983.

