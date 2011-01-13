A GOOP-y Day in the Life of Gwyneth: School Runs, Stylists, Butt Lifts

By Kat Giantis

You've wondered about it. Fretted over it. Probably lay awake at night ruminating over it. Now, the answer is finally here: How on earth does Gwyneth Paltrow find the right balance between career and motherhood?

Cynical types might point to her limitless resources. But as the "Country Strong"-promoting Oscar winner helpfully details in this week's GOOP newsletter, she's just like us: making school runs for 6-year-old Apple and 4-year-old Moses, squeezing in a workout, making cupcakes for a bake sale, having fittings for a movie premiere, granting interviews, getting deliveries from her "favorite fishmonger" and tucking the kids into bed.

OK, so maybe she's not just like us, and she does seem to do it all without husband Chris Martin, who isn't mentioned anywhere in her nearly 1,300-word breakdown.

Either way, the upshot is Paltrow is a hands-on mom trying to do it all. And full disclosure: We secretly love these (albeit unintentionally hilarious) glimpses into her GOOP-a-licious lifestyle.

Click on for a few highlights from one of Gwyneth's more "manic" days in the life, which took place on Nov. 4, 2010 (insert "beep-ba-da-beep" sound from "24" here).