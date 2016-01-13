Beloved British actor Alan Rickman died on Thursday in London at age 69.

"The actor and director Alan Rickman has died from cancer at the age of 69," the British actor's family said in a statement. "He was surrounded by family and friends."

Rickman is known for both his work on the big screen and on stage. Younger audiences know him as Professor Snape from the Harry Potter film franchise, and he also gained notoriety for his roles in Die Hard, Sense and Sensibility, Love, Actually and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

Rickman's final on-screen role can be seen opposite Helen Mirren in Eye in the Sky, which is set to be released in the U.S. on March 11. His final role will be as the voice of the Blue Caterpillar in Disney's Alice Through the Looking Glass, which hits theaters on May 27.

During the course of his long-running career, Rickman won numerous awards including an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

Rickman is survived by his wife, Rima Horton.