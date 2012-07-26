All apologies: How celebrities say they're sorry

"Yes, of course." And with those three words, Paula Deen's buttery, deep-fried food empire started to crumble. That was the answer she gave during a deposition when asked if she'd ever used the n-word. Her seemingly cavalier attitude toward racism sparked an immediate backlash and prompted her to issue a videotaped apology. "I want to apologize to everybody for the wrong that I've done," said a tearful Deen. "I want to learn and grow from this. Inappropriate, hurtful language is totally, totally unacceptable. I've made plenty of mistakes along the way. But I beg you, my children, my team, my fans, my partners -- I beg for your forgiveness. Please forgive me for the mistakes that I've made."