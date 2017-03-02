Amber Heard and Elon Musk catch a movie together, plus more news

Rumored couple Amber Heard and Elon Musk attend a screening together

Amber Heard and Elon Musk are still spending a lot of time together. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the rumored couple attended a screening of Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," in Palo Alto, California, according to the New York Post. The appearance comes on the heels of a report that Amber and the billionaire Tesla CEO are ready to go public with their rumored romance, although so far it's only been confirmed that they're pals. Whispers about whether their friendship had blossomed into something more surfaced in July amid Amber's contentious split from Johnny Depp.

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2016