'American Idol' is having trouble finding judges to join Katy Perry, plus more news

'American Idol' is having trouble finding judges to join Katy Perry: Report

The rebooted version of "American Idol" finally nailed down Ryan Seacrest as the host and Katy Perry as a judge. But TMZ reports producers are running out of time to add more celebrity wattage to the show, which starts filming in late September. According to the website Lionel Richie, Charlie Puth, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban were all being courted to come on board as judges, along with Nile Rodgers, who was reportedly added to the show's wish-list recently. No contracts have been signed, though. Lionel is reportedly asking for $10 million, while "Idol" was hoping to get him for $5 million, according to TMZ. (Katy is rumored to be taking home $25 million for the gig.) Producers have also not decided how many judges they want in total, the website reports.

