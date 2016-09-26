Angelina Jolie is reportedly blocking Brad Pitt's calls, plus more news

Angelina Jolie is blocking Brad Pitt's calls: Report

If Brad Pitt wants to reconcile with Angelina Jolie, he's going to have to get creative. "Angelina has blocked all incoming text messages and also Brad's numbers," an insider tells Us Weekly. While the pair works out the terms of their divorce, Angelina is living in a $12 million rental home in Malibu, according to the New York Post. Brad, meanwhile, is still struggling. "He is beside himself and has been crying," says Us Weekly's source. "He was completely caught off-guard and blindsided and had no idea she would do this. Angelina filed the court papers a minute before the courts closed on Monday night. He didn't have a lawyer or anything. She had threatened divorce in the past but he did not think she would file this time." Angelina went through with the divorce filing after a particularly bad argument with Brad on a plane during which he reportedly yelled at Maddox so intensely that the authorities were called to investigate whether any child abuse had taken place. "[Brad] got drunk and was fighting with Angie," a source told Us. "Maddox stepped in to defend Angie and got in Brad's face."

