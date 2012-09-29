Anne Hathaway Gets Married!

By Kat Giantis

It's shaping up to be a banner year personally and professionally for Anne Hathaway. With Oscar buzz building for her performance in "Les Miserables," the actress, 29, tied the knot with Adam Shulman in a sunset ceremony on Saturday in Big Sur, Calif., report People and Celebuzz.

The lovebirds of four years wed in front of more than a hundred friends and family at a private estate, where the bride walked down the aisle in a custom gown designed by Valentino.

According to People, the nuptials had a nature theme, with branches used to decorate both the ceremony and the reception.

Hathaway began dating Shulman, an actor and jewelry designer, in late 2008, several months after she ended her four-year relationship with Italian businessman Raffaello Follieri, who went on to serve more than four years in prison on multiple counts of wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.

Last year, Anne acknowledged how, in the past, she could get too immersed in the "intensity of romance."

"[That] has its wonderful side, of course, but also it was exhausting, and sometimes it would freak me out," Hathaway told Harper's Bazaar. "Mellow doesn't always make for a good story, but it makes for a good life."

Shulman proposed in November 2011.

"Adam totally ruined my plan," she told the September 2011 issue of Marie Claire U.K. "I was really actually looking forward to a little alone time, and then I fell in love like a fool!"

