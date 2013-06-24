Awe-inspiring celeb wedding photos

By Stacie Anthony

Just because something is awe-inspiring doesn't mean that it's good. To prove it, we're taking a look back at the good, the bad and the fugliest celeb wedding photos that are bound to leave you speechless, your mouth agape. From stunning star-studded soirees to tacky ceremonies, click through to check out the most amazing and outrageous celebrity weddings.

Duchess Kate and Prince William

Married: April 29, 2011

Status: Still going strong

Why not start with the best? And when we mean best, we're talking about the royal wedding. Billions of people worldwide tuned in to watch these long-time loves tie the knot in the most beautiful, tear-jerking wedding of the century. And Kate's custom wedding dress by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen was just to die for.