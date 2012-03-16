Before They Were Hunger Gamers

Liam Hemsworth

Role: Gale Hawthorne

Before he was known as Miley Cyrus' boyfriend and Chris Hemsworth's little brother, Liam (seen left in 2008) was a star back in his native Australia. In 2007, he got his big break playing paraplegic Josh Taylor on the soap opera "Neighbours." (Liam and Chris' other brother, Luke, had previously starred on the show as Nathan Tyson.) But it wasn't until he showed his abs in "The Last Song" that U.S. audiences got a load of Liam's leading man potential.