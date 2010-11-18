Before They Were Twilighters

By Drew Mackie

Sure, now they rule the box office, but before the stars of the "Twilight" movies sprouted fangs, they were little unknowns who could actually walk down the street without having their photo taken. Imagine! Have a look back at Bella, Edward, Jacob and the rest of the "Twilight" clan in their younger, doughier, less-famous days.

Taylor Lautner

Role: Jacob Black

After "Breaking Dawn" hits theaters, we'll see if Lautner moves onto more serious, less ab-centered work. But this photo -- taken of a 13-year-old Lautner back in 2005 -- shows that he was all about flashing the six-pack even as a lad. Long live the baby face.

