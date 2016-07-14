Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put the brakes on their divorce, plus more news

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put the brakes on divorce

It's been more than a year since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced they were ending their marriage of 10 years. So why hasn't either one of them filed for divorce? Insiders tell Us Weekly the split has been complex, with Ben still hoping they can resolve their differences and both Ben and Jen trying to keep things as normal as possible for their three kids. "Jen mentioned that the divorce was going through very soon, and then a few weeks ago, things changed. It does not seem to be moving in that direction," said one of Jen's pals. "Jen seems to still be in love with Ben but doesn't allow her mind to go there. She just focuses on the kids." That could be difficult, given that the pair are still living in their Los Angeles mansion. They sleep in separate rooms but have traveled together and spent time as a family in public repeatedly since their breakup. "If it was up to Ben, they would be together. He feels like he can't live without Jen," another source tells Us. Despite multiple reports Ben wants to win back his wife, a source close to the actor says "they were never in a rush to file," adding that their lawyers are still working on a divorce plan.

