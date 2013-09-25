Ben Affleck vs. Justin Timberlake: Face-off

ben affleck justin timberlake

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Sure, Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake are both good-looking, incredibly talented and blessed with the finest things in life -- from sexy significant others and awards galore to sweet street style and the best red carpet duds. But they have a lot more in common than that! In honor of the Oct. 4 release of their film "Runner Runner," we're pitting the two multi-hyphenates against each other to determine who's hotter. Keep clicking to cast your vote!

Both stars looked sharp at the world premiere of "Runner Runner" in Las Vegas on Sept. 18. But whose red carpet look do you prefer? Ben went the formal route in a suit, tie and pocket square, while Justin apparently left his tie in his hotel room.