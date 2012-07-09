Best Celeb Oops! Moments

By Rebecca Silverstein

We all make mistakes. Unfortunately, celebrities' mishaps are a lot more visible than ours. And while we feel for them -- we really do -- that doesn't mean we can't laugh when they mess up. (Hey, it comes with the territory!) Take a look back at some of the most memorable celeb oops! moments.

It was the rip heard round the world. Whether it was a planned moment or not, Janet Jackson's breast -- and nipple shield -- reveal at the hands of Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show was the talk of 2004. And while it was an unfortunate moment for Ms. Jackson, it did bring that wonderful term "wardrobe malfunction" into the pop culture lexicon.

