Better With or Without Their Exes?

By Drew Mackie

Sometimes "better half" is just a figure of speech. Other times, a person's partner helps round them out and makes them just overall better than they would be otherwise. You tell us which celebrity fits into which category.

On one hand, the idea of Jennifer Lopez playing the happy wife and mother softened her image a bit. Yet Marc Anthony's small frame and unassuming presence made her still look like the boss. Post-divorce, Lopez is back to her old tricks -- burning up the dance floor and living it up. And that would be great… if she didn't have twins waiting for her at home. Also worth considering: Marc Anthony seemed creepy from certain angles, and was a pencil mustache away from making him and his wife look like Gomez and Morticia Addams.