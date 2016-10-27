Beyonce 'never genuinely liked Kim Kardashian,' plus more news

Source says Beyonce 'never liked' Kim Kardashian

In his recent Jay Z-focused dis diatribe, Kanye West complained that Hov doesn't make an effort to "bring the kids by the house," among other things. This week, an insider clarified to the New York Post that the bad blood between Yeezus and Jay boils down to Beyonce's "dislike" Kanye's wife, Kim Kardahian West. "Beyoncé has never genuinely liked Kim," a source close to Kim reportedly told the tab. "She's mostly tolerated her because of their husbands' friendship and [their] mutual friends, like Jennifer Lopez. She is always a little icy to Kim. The last time they hung out, the minute Beyoncé could leave the conversation, she did. They always have lots of awkward pauses [when speaking]." The insider went on to say Bey "proved she isn't Kim's biggest fan" when she and Jay failed to attend to Kimye's wedding, despite their names having been etched into the marble of the wedding dinner table. (Side note: You guys ever heard of place cards?) And while Jay reportedly "misses the old Kanye," Beyonce is said to have negative feelings about Yeezy's appearances on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." "[She] always gives Kanye a lot of grief whenever he's done anything for the show," said the source. A rep for Bey slammed the claims as "ridiculous, to say the least," while another source suggested Kanye may be "trying to distance himself from Tidal so he can collect a bigger check from Apple."

